Italian GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Before I talk about the on-track activity today, I was very saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen yesterday. She was an inspirational figure, and my thoughts are with the Royal Family.

"Reasonable day. We made good progress through today, so I'm happy with the progress that we've made. We're still not where we need to be. I don't think we're competitive enough yet to really fight confidently for, say, Q3 at the minute. We'll keep working very hard. I think we've understood some things better today, after learning from the past few weeks, but like I said, still not quite where we need to be. So, a few adjustments tonight and a bit of homework and set-up tweaks and hopefully we can take a small step forward, and that gives us confidence to be in a good position tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "Firstly, I want to pass on my condolences to the Royal Family following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen yesterday, my thoughts are with them and the people of the Commonwealth at this time.

"This track is so unique that you come with such a different set-up, so you don't know what to expect. I think the morning went relatively well. We made a few changes for the afternoon and across cars we tried a few different things. Lando's afternoon looked really good, so that's encouraging, so we will try to learn some things from that set-up. I think my afternoon was average - but I'm encouraged by his pace and looking forward to tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director, Racing: "On behalf of the entire team at McLaren, I want to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We are all deeply saddened to hear of her passing and send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family at this difficult time.

"This was a productive day. Both cars ran through their programmes at Monza without issue and we learned a lot across both low-fuel and high-fuel runs, making progress with set-up and defining our level of drag. Aided by analysis back at the McLaren Technology Centre, we were able to make some changes for FP2 and improve the performance of the car. We'll take another look at the information this evening, to make sure we're as prepared as possible for qualifying and the race."