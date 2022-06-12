Azerbaijan GP: Race team notes - Haas

Haas F1 Team driver Mick Schumacher classified 14th, while Kevin Magnussen was unable to finish, at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, held Sunday at the Baku City Circuit.

Schumacher took the start on Pirelli P Zero White hard tires and gained a spot to hold 19th through the opening stint. Schumacher came in on lap 10 during a virtual safety car period caused by Carlos Sainz retiring and took on Yellow medium tires for the next stint. Schumacher came in for his second pit stop on lap 24, switching back to hards, and emerged in 16th spot. Schumacher made gains across the final stint to greet the checkered flag in 14th place.

Magnussen started from 16th on Yellow medium tires and came into the pits for White hards on lap 10, also profiting from the VSC phase. Magnussen emerged in 16th place and gradually moved up the order to hold 11th, pursuing Alpine's Esteban Ocon for the final points-paying position. Unfortunately, Magnussen suffered a power unit issue on lap 33 as he exited Turn 12 and was forced to park his VF-22 by the side of the circuit at Turn 15.

Haas F1 Team will next be in action at the Canadian Grand Prix, which will take place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, June 17-19.

Kevin Magnussen: "It looked like we were back in the game and in a position to maybe score a point or two, so it's disappointing. I know I lost power but I don't know what exactly broke so it's unfortunate but on to the next one. We've just got to stay at it, keep positive and keep working hard as it will go our way sooner or later."

Mick Schumacher: "There wasn't a safety car, or a red flag and I think I was betting on three safety cars and a red flag, at least, but it didn't happen. We did our maximum, but the pace just wasn't there. From Saturday onwards, things went a bit smoother but on a track like this it's the Friday that matters and we only had one session to find the perfect set-up for qualifying, so it's not easy and that's what made everything a little bit more difficult. We just have to look ahead."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "It's not what we wanted today but the good thing that we take away is that we were in a good position when we had some PU issues, but we still have to find out what it is. As I always say, our car is good enough to get into the points, we just need to make it happen. Kevin was fighting and was in the fight and Mick also put in a solid effort."

