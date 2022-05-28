Monaco GP: Qualifying team notes - Haas

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher qualified 13th and 15th respectively for the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Both drivers progressed from Q1 into Q2 having qualified in 8th and 14th in the opening knockout round. Running Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires throughout, Magnussen banked a fastest lap of 1:13.069 - set on his second set of rubber - as did Schumacher recording a 1:13.469.

Q2 started off with opening laps on scrubbed Reds before a return to the garage and a switch to fresh sets of the soft compound. Magnussen's best effort behind the wheel of his VF-22 was a 1:12.921 with Schumacher clocking a fastest lap of 1:13.081 - their respective day's finished at the checkered in Q2.

Kevin Magnussen: "It's been looking good, and the car felt good but it just didn't happen in Q2. I would like some rain from this position as it would be nice to have some spice and a bit more of an eventful race so we can have the chance to come forward. I think the pace is there in the car - fingers crossed for a wet day tomorrow."

Mick Schumacher: "It's very unfortunate that the group which we were in was very tight together. I think we were like three or fourth tenths off Q3 in that case, so I think if from my side I nailed that second sector, for sure we would've got close to it, but there are those days where it just seems that there's a little bit missing, but it's a lot of fun. We missed a lot of FP1, which meant we were always on the backfoot, but I felt especially for qualifying we didn't move on the set-up and personally for me it felt like it was the right direction and it paid off in the sense that it will definitely help for the race set-up. We'll see where we end up - tomorrow's weather conditions look interesting which can help us make that step into the points."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "Following our FP3 performance we were hoping to get into Q3 with both cars and then a few unfortunate things happened, a few little mistakes on track and we were out in Q2. We know we've got the speed in the car, the drivers are convinced of that and the whole team is convinced. Tomorrow, we will still be fighting, as much as we know it will be very difficult here as there's very little overtaking, but there's a chance of rain and there's always a chance of a red flag at some stage, hopefully not involving us."