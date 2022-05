Spanish GP: Qualifying team notes - Haas

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher qualified in P8 and P10 respectively for the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship - the first time since the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix both Haas drivers have reached Q3 in a qualifying session.

Qualifying started with a race against the clock to get the VF-22 of Mick Schumacher prepped and ready after a brake-by-wire issue, and subsequent rear right brake fire, sidelined the German in final practice. Solid teamwork ensured Schumacher participated in Q1 and he advanced through to Q2 with a flying lap of 1:20.683 - joining Magnussen who similarly progressed with a 1:20.227 lap - both drivers utilizing Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires throughout qualifying.

Q2 saw lap times continue to drop with Magnussen and Schumacher posting best laps of 1:19.810 and 1:20.436 to advance into Q3 in P5 and P10 respectively - Schumacher graduating into the final stage of qualifying for the first time in his Formula 1 career. Magnussen's efforts were all the more remarkable given an on-going issue with his DRS. The Q3 battle for pole began with the VF-22's going out on used soft tires to start before a final switch onto fresh sets of rubber for one final time attack. Magnussen improved to a 1:19.682 for P8 with Schumacher's best effort a 1:20.368 to seal P10 on the grid for Sunday.

Kevin Magnussen: "I'm very happy with that. Two cars in Q3 for the first time this year just shows that the car is very good. It's been interesting because a lot of teams brought upgrades this weekend and it doesn't seem like they've found a huge amount and we seemed to have also found a little bit, even without upgrades and just in the set-up. We had a DRS issue, which cost me some lap time, how much I don't know, but it was close to the top-five and there was more in it. We start P8 tomorrow, let's go for points!"

Mick Schumacher: "We're obviously happy about getting into Q3. Even though it didn't really look like we were on the pace, we still managed to do well. Not having driven FP3 definitely put a spanner in the works but we managed to overcome it, so I'm very happy about today and very thankful for the team. It felt great knowing that we haven't brought any updates and a bunch of teams have, knowing that we're still in that ballpark is definitely a good feeling."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "A very good result today and a pretty nerve-racking day in total. In FP3 Mick had the issue with his rear brakes and the hard work the guys had to do to get the car ready for qualifying - they did a terrific job to get it there just in time and you can't ask for more of the team. In qualifying, two Haas cars in Q3 for the first time since 2019! For the whole team, I think it shows that we've made progress in the last races and it's fantastic. Kevin had a few issues with DRS and that maybe hindered a little bit of what could've been a better result, but we are happy with this result today."