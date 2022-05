Miami GP: Practice team notes - Haas

Round 5 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship commenced with practice on Friday at the Miami International Autodrome as teams prepared for Sunday's 57-lap inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

The day consisted of two 60-minute sessions - FP1 and FP2 - through the 5.41-kilometer (3.36-mile), 19-turn circuit which snakes its way around the Hard Rock Stadium - home of the National Football League's Miami Dolphins.

It was a hot start to the weekend with FP1 seeing the track temperature hit 54 degrees Celsius (129.2 degrees Fahrenheit) with air temperature a balmy 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit). Kevin Magnussen capped his opening session with a 1:32.559 hot lap on Pirelli's P Zero Red soft rubber - good for P9 on the timesheet. The Dane had sampled the White hard tire to start before switching compounds. Mick Schumacher kicked off his run-plan on the Yellow medium compound. Schumacher swapped out for the softs but failed to get a clean lap towards the close of FP1 - the German's best time a 1:34.945 (P19).

FP2 proved a little disruptive with two red flag stops in the session. Quali sims on soft tires netted Magnussen and Schumacher their fastest laps despite the interruptions. Magnussen clocked a 1:30.921 for P10 with Schumacher recording a 1:31.587 for P15. The remainder of the late-afternoon running consisted of high-fuel runs through to the checkered flag.

Haas F1 Team ran a total of 80 laps on Friday across FP1 and FP2 - 39 by Magnussen and 41 by Schumacher.

Kevin Magnussen: "It's been an interesting day with a new track, trying to learn it quickly and get the balance dialed-in as quickly as possible. The track is changing so much because it's brand new so it's going to be interesting. The fast sections I'm happy with and that's not normally what we think our strength is, so let's see if we can try and improve the low-speed parts tomorrow. Hopefully we'll stay in the top 10 - we'll make some changes - but so will everyone else, so we'll see."

Mick Schumacher: "The tight section is tight, that's for sure, and the straights are very long so it's an interesting, different mix. It seems that the run-offs are dirty so once you go off it definitely punishes you, so it's just a matter of putting everything together and still trying to find some set-up options so that we're in a good position. Lots learned, lots to learn still, so I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "An interesting session on a new race track with a lot of things to learn. I think we can still improve but all in all, I'm pretty happy with what we gained today in knowledge. I don't think we're in a bad place so again in FP3, we'll make some progress and get ready for qualifying."