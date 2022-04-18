Emilia Romagna GP: Preview - Haas

Haas F1 Team's 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship campaign will continue this week with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Located in a scenic part of the world, with rolling hills to the west and the sun-kissed Adriatic coast to the east, the circuit finds itself nestled in the center of an automotive landscape and culinary heaven. The venue, more commonly called Imola in deference to the surrounding town, joined Formula 1's calendar in 1980 as the Italian round, and a year later was handed the San Marino moniker.

Imola was removed from the schedule after 2006, as Formula 1 went in pursuit of new territories, but it returned as a late stand-in round in 2020 when the world was grappling with the early stages of the pandemic. Under the new title of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - the region in which Imola is located - it was again run in 2021, and for 2022 features as the fourth round of the season.

Imola's circuit boasts a variety of challenges, with a greater than usual emphasis placed on qualifying, owing to the narrow nature of the old-school track and the paucity of overtaking opportunities. The best chance is frequently into the Tamburello chicane, at the end of the lengthy full throttle section past the pit lane. Drivers dart between the verdant parklands and terracotta-colored houses that add to the throwback nature of Imola and give it an unmistakable character.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will also see the return of F1 Sprint, following its introduction at select rounds in 2021. It will mark the first taste of F1 Sprint for Kevin Magnussen while Mick Schumacher will bring his experience of the format from his rookie campaign.

It was a challenging weekend in Melbourne which resulted in both drivers narrowly missing out on points. How would you assess the Australian Grand Prix and what positives can you take to Imola?

Guenther Steiner: "The whole weekend was very challenging, starting with little issues on Mick's car and Kevin not being on top form because he didn't feel well. Nevertheless, with all these hinderances we still got close to points. In the race we didn't get lucky with the safety cars which could've helped our strategy but we put Australia behind us. Not as a negative, but it's a very competitive championship this year and you need to be perfect to get points. What I take to Imola is that the car is still performing, and we will perform as we go on. I hope we get to Imola having fewer unfortunate instances."

After three races in this new era of racing, we've seen lots of on-track battling and more opportunities for following and overtaking. Do you think the new set of regulations has delivered what it had promised in terms of livening up the racing spectacle of Formula 1?

GS: "Absolutely. It seems to be working - the cars look interesting, they're all different - but they can all be competing. At the moment it seems that some cars are better for one race track, some are better for another. I think the new rules have overdelivered."

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be the first Sprint race of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. As teams are still getting to grips with new cars and new procedures, how do you think this added factor will impact race preparations?

GS: "For sure it will be challenging because we've only got one free practice session to find a good set-up. With the difficulties of these cars and the inexperience we have got with it, it won't be easy but it's the same for everybody and who is better prepared will have a better car so we will be trying our best like everybody else. I think it is a good thing for the championship to have these sprint races and I really look forward to it."

Last month, Formula 1 announced that it would continue to race in Imola until 2025. With the emergence of new locations joining the calendar, do you think it's still important to protect and continue racing at circuits with such history, or is it just as important to expand the sport into new territories?

GS: "It's a mix. Imola came back out of nowhere during the pandemic because we didn't have enough places to go. We realized a good thing and Imola realized a good thing and they found the finances to have Formula 1 there. Does it stay? I don't know. Will others be coming? For sure. Will others be going? For sure. I think it's one of those things where there is not one right or wrong answer, it is something in between to see how everything goes economically in the world, culturally and where the interest is."

We head to Imola for the fourth round of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. You've raced here once before in 2020, where you unfortunately had to retire during the race through gearbox issues. What are the distinguishing traits of the circuit and do you think this track will suit the VF-22?

Kevin Magnussen: "Imola is an awesome track but the characteristics and speed-wise - corner speeds and straights - make it a more average track. As it has a bit of everything, and this car is all-round good, I think we should be able to do well there. I'm looking forward to it because it's an awesome track."

To maximize a flying lap of this track, we often see drivers riding the kerbs, with these new cars is that achievable without damage or will the racing line need to be adapted?

KM: "The cars are lower and they're also stiffer, so kerb riding is a little harder than it used to be with the old cars. We'll see, I hope whatever challenges these new cars have we can still be in the competitive range in terms of kerb riding. Again, I think our car is all-round very strong so it should be alright."

This is the first Sprint event of the season and your first experience of taking part in a Sprint event weekend with an altered timetable. What are your thoughts on what you saw last year and now with the added opportunity for drivers to score points for finishing eighth and higher, do you think we'll see more racing?

KM: "I think it's good that they've added points for finishing eighth and higher because there's a pay bonus for points so I'm going to go all out, and the racing is going to be great! I think it's interesting as last year sometimes it was a little less exciting as people were more conservative because there wasn't as much at stake. Now that there are points, I think we'll see more tough racing, so I'm looking forward to it."

KM: "As a racing driver I feel strongly about going to tracks that have history, but I also see that Formula 1 has to expand, and that it is good for the sport to go to new places and reach new fans."

KM: "As a racing driver I feel strongly about going to tracks that have history, but I also see that Formula 1 has to expand, and that it is good for the sport to go to new places and reach new fans."

We head to Imola for the fourth round of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. You finished 16th here last season following a race with mixed weather conditions, do you think this track will the suit the VF-22 and where does it perform over its rivals?

Mick Schumacher: "I think Imola is always a nice track to go to - I enjoy it a lot. I've driven around it quite a bit and I'm really excited to get there with these nice, new cars and hopefully be able to do well."

To maximize a flying lap of this track, we often see drivers riding the kerbs, with these new cars is that achievable without damage or will the racing line need to be adapted?

MS: "It seems like kerb usage in general will be a bit lower compared to last year but I'm sure that drivers and teams will find ways to still be able to take as much kerb, and hopefully we will be too."

The first Sprint event of the weekend - what were the learnings from last season, what are the extra considerations with this new era of car and with the added opportunity for drivers to score points for finishing eighth and higher, do you think we'll see more racing?

MS: "With our car I think it's actually quite alright, we should be able to manage to put everything together quite soon in the weekend. We have a good idea, we don't need to two huge changes so hopefully we'll be right in there and be able to have a good weekend."

MS: "I think it's definitely important to be at race tracks that have history and hopefully we'll have some German races coming in soon, as that's still missing."

MS: "I think it's definitely important to be at race tracks that have history and hopefully we'll have some German races coming in soon, as that's still missing."