"It's not very satisfactory," says Steiner of Schumacher crash

Though he only got it wrong by 10 centimetres, Mick Schumacher's crash during the Monaco Grand Prix has not gone down well with team boss, Guenther Steiner.

The youngster hit the barriers in the Swimming Poll complex, splitting it in two and resulting in the second red flag of the afternoon.

"I'm feeling alright," said Schumacher after a visit to the circuit's medical centre for precautionary checks.

"It felt super weird," he said of the crash. "From what I saw on the video, it just seemed like we were like 10cm further out and that kind of triggered maybe a wet patch or whatever with the front wheel, which then translated into a rear wheel slide.

"That's where basically the rear came around," he added. "I tried to correct it and that's why it went to the left. It's very, very unfortunate and very annoying.

"In terms of pace we were definitely there and it's just a matter of keeping it on track. Unfortunately I wasn't able to do that. The pace felt strong and it felt like we were able to attack and push. but I went a bit too wide.

"That's enough to lose all grip that you thought you had, and the result is what happened." said the youngster, who was forced to sit-out the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after crashing heavily in qualifying.

The German's crash came minutes after teammate Kevin Magnussen had retired due to a water leak on his ERS system, meaning a double DNF for the American team which had expected much more from the weekend.

"We obviously saw what happened," said an uncharacteristically unhappy Guenther Steiner. "It's not very satisfactory having a big crash again. We need to see how we move forward from here."

