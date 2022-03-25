Saudi Arabian GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A reasonable day. A few things feeling a little bit better because of the type of track - much quicker and a lot smoother, so there are definitely some differences. I think that's allowing us to extract a little bit more potential out of the car. We're feeling a little bit more confident, but it's all very close and we're still lacking in many areas, so we'll continue to work on some of the progress we've made, and see if we can get even more performance out of the car tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "Today was a fairly productive day. I think we hit the ground running and we haven't needed to adjust the car too much, we're just learning a bit more about it. For our relative competitiveness, I think it was a productive day. It's a good circuit to drive on, you get a good feeling around here, which is enjoyable. We've got some small changes to work on overnight, but all in all it's been a good day and I think we're in a little better shape than Bahrain."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director: "We've had two productive sessions here in Jeddah and were able to work through the programme that we planned. There were no real issues with the car, and in this sense it's a more normal weekend than the one we had in Bahrain. The car seems to be performing better here, which is encouraging. Now, we have to do our due diligence overnight, in order to extract the maximum from the package, qualify well and be in contention for some points on Sunday - which we are very much looking forward to."