Bahrain GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
19/03/2022

Times from today's qualifying session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.558 133.689 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.681 0.123
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.687 0.129
4 Perez Red Bull 1:30.921 0.363
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.238 0.680
6 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:31.560 1.002
7 Magnussen Haas 1:31.808 1.250
8 Alonso Alpine 1:32.195 1.637
9 Russell Mercedes 1:32.216 1.658
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:32.338 1.780
11 Ocon Alpine 1:31.782
12 Schumacher Haas 1:31.998
13 Norris McLaren 1:32.008
14 Albon Williams 1:32.664
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.543
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:32.750
17 Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:32.777
18 Ricciardo McLaren 1:32.945
19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.032
20 Latifi Williams 1:33.634

