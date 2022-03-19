Bahrain GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.558 133.689 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.681 0.123 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.687 0.129 4 Perez Red Bull 1:30.921 0.363 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.238 0.680 6 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:31.560 1.002 7 Magnussen Haas 1:31.808 1.250 8 Alonso Alpine 1:32.195 1.637 9 Russell Mercedes 1:32.216 1.658 10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:32.338 1.780 11 Ocon Alpine 1:31.782 12 Schumacher Haas 1:31.998 13 Norris McLaren 1:32.008 14 Albon Williams 1:32.664 15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.543 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:32.750 17 Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:32.777 18 Ricciardo McLaren 1:32.945 19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.032 20 Latifi Williams 1:33.634