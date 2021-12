Test Times: Yas Marina 15-12

Today's times from the Yas Marina Circuit, the second and final day of post-season testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap Schwartzman Haas 130 1:25.348 138.414 mph Norris McLaren 103 1:25.809 0.461 Russell Mercedes 82 1:26.404 1.056 Vettel Aston Martin 129 1:26.443 1.095 Gasly AlphaTauri 148 1:26.472 1.124 Sainz Ferrari 145 1:26.706 1.358 Alonso Alpine 148 1:26.940 1.592 Zhou Alfa Romeo 150 1:27.850 2.502 Perez Red Bull 113 1:27.991 2.643 Fittipaldi Haas 117 1:28.622 3.274

Note: Schwartzman was the only driver taking part in the Young Driver Test, all the other were tersting the 18-inch tyres for 2022