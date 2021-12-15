Site logo

Morning times from Yas Marina - Wednesday

NEWS STORY
15/12/2021

This morning's times from Yas Marina, the second and final day of post-season testing.

All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Russell Mercedes 75 1:26.404 136.723 mph
Sainz Ferrari 62 1:26.706 0.302
Norris McLaren 50 1:26.736 0.332
Schwartzman Haas 60 1:26.980 0.576
Vettel Aston Martin 27 1:27.133 0.729
Gasly AlphaTauri 50 1:27.612 1.208
Fittipaldi Haas 58 1:28.622 2.218
Alonso Alpine 45 1:28.785 2.381
Zhou Alfa Romeo 75 1:29.003 2.599
Perez Red Bull 66 1:29.040 2.636

Note: Schwartzman is participating in the Young Driver Test while Fittipaldi is participating in the 18-inch tyre test.

