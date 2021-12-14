Site logo

Test Times: Abu Dhabi 14-12

NEWS STORY
14/12/2021

Today's times from the Yas Marina Circuit, the first day of post-season testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
De Vries Mercedes 77 1:23.194 141.998 mph
Lawson AlphaTauri 125 1:24.517 1.323
Piastri Alpine 131 1:24.523 1.329
O'Ward McLaren 92 1:24.607 1.413
Zhou Alfa Romeo 119 1:25.142 1.948
Vips Red Bull 97 1:25.198 2.004
Yelloly Aston Martin 118 1:25.333 2.139
Ricciardo McLaren 95 1:26.252 3.058
Stroll Aston Martin 143 1:26.579 3.385
Schwartzman Ferrari 73 1:26.694 3.500
Leclerc Ferrari 87 1:26.989 3.795
Bottas Alfa Romeo 127 1:27.183 3.989
Fuoco Ferrari 146 1:27.324 4.130
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 131 1:27.348 4.154
Sargeant Williams 92 1:27.476 4.282
Ocon Alpine 128 1:27.553 4.359
Verstappen Red Bull 124 1:28.013 4.819
Russell Mercedes 132 1:28.062 4.868
Schumacher Haas 100 1:28.499 5.305

