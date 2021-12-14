Site logo

Morning times from Yas Marina - Tuesday

NEWS STORY
14/12/2021

This morning's times from Yas Marina, the first day of post-season testing.

All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
O'Ward McLaren 48 1:25.260 138.557 mph
Piastri Alpine 59 1:25.480 0.220
De Vries Mercedes 35 1:25.549 0.289
Yelloly Aston Martin 54 1:26.254 0.994
Zhou Alfa Romeo 42 1:26.263 1.003
Lawson AlphaTauri 58 1:26.365 1.105
Stroll Aston Martin 57 1:26.579 1.319
Vips Red Bull 66 1:26.647 1.387
Leclerc Ferrari 87 1:26.989 1.729
Fuoco Ferrari 67 1:27.324 2.064
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 45 1:27.348 2.088
Sargeant Williams 76 1:27.476 2.216
Ricciardo McLaren 35 1:27.508 2.248
Ocon Alpine 58 1:28.112 2.852
Verstappen Red Bull 41 1:28.978 3.718
Bottas Alfa Romeo 47 1:29.601 4.341
Russell Mercedes 57 1:30.134 4.874
Schumacher Haas 18 1:30.345 5.085

