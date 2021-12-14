48 hours after a controversial 2021 season finale, attention turns to 2022 as the post-season test gets underway at Yas Marina.

All ten teams are in action again, and over the two days they will focus on the 18 inch tyres for next year, while also giving their various young drivers an outing.

The 18 inch tyres will be fitted to 'mule' cars and in this case Williams will not participate, however the Grove outfit is taking part in the young driver test which features this year's cars on the 13 inch rubber.

A number of drivers are making their F1 debuts over the two days, among them Pato O’Ward, who will be at the wheel of the McLaren, and Logan Sargeant at Williams.

Ahead of his debut season in F1, Guanyu Zhou will be in action for Alfa Romeo, joined by Valtteri Bottas.

At Mercedes, George Russell will be at the wheel on both days, while new world champion, Max Verstappen drives the Red Bull today.

The current line-ups are:

Today: Russell (Mercedes), Verstappen (Red Bull), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and Mick Schumacher (Haas), all running the 18 inch wheels.

While Juri Vips (Red Bull), Nyck de Vries (Mercedes), Antonio Fuoco (Ferrari), Pato O’Ward (McLaren), Oscar Piastri (Alpine), Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri), Nick Yelloly (Aston Martin), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) and Robert Shwartzman (Haas) comprise the young driver test.

On Wednesday, Sergio Perez is in action for Red Bull, along with Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren), Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) and Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas) all on the 18 inch tyres.