Abu Dhabi GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm very happy. I didn't expect to be P3 today, but the car felt in a good position going into qualifying and I also felt like I did a very good lap when I needed to in my second run in Q3. Everything came together and I gave myself the best position for tomorrow to score some good points. So, I'm excited and looking forward to the race, which is going to be tough - but we'll give it our best."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was a tricky session. The new tyre was my biggest problem, I just wasn't able to take another step with it. I've got to look into whether there's something I can do differently to get the tyre in the right window. It's on me to try to figure that out.

"Otherwise, we'll try to do something from where we start tomorrow. Hopefully, there's a few things happening that we can make the most of. Lando was strong, I'm really happy for him in third. Obviously, we'd love to be further up there with him, but I just didn't have it today."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "A very good result from the final qualifying session of the MCL35M at the end of a long season. Lando pulled out a sensational final lap to take P3 - he'll have a front row seat for tomorrow's championship battle between Lewis and Max. Unfortunately, on Daniel's side, he couldn't extract the maximum from the new Soft tyre with his final attempt, which meant P10 for him.

"We're looking forward to finishing the season on a high. We want to score good points, let's go for it."