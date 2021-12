Ricciardo to spend Christmas in quarantine

Returning to his homeland in Australia for the first time since early 2020, Daniel Ricciardo will spend Christmas in quarantine.

With Australia imposing some of the strictest COVID restrictions in the world, Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that after taking part in the post-Abu Dhabi test he will face two weeks in quarantine on returning to his homeland.

"I chose not to last year, because I didn't think it was going to be worth the time," the Australian told reporters when asked if he was taking Chris Rea's advice and heading home for Christmas. "Obviously, I had to get back to Europe with McLaren fairly early to start work, so I chose not to.

"This year I'm definitely going to go home," he added. "I need to get home, but it is difficult to get back. Unfortunately, they are not making it easy, but it is what it is. I will do that.

"I need to get home and see the family and friends. So once I get out of the four walls I should still get hopefully three or four weeks with friends and family. And that is summer so I'm looking forward to it."

According to Speedcafe.com, Ricciardo will face 3 COVID tests, the first on arrival, then again after five and thirteen days respectively. Even after leaving quarantine there will be further tests on days 17 and 21.

"I recently spoke with Ariel Helwani," he said, referring to the MMA journalist. "He went through the same. He went 18 months without seeing his folks, and by the sounds of it, he also has a very similar relationship with his parents. He said it kind of filled him with some energy when he got that first hug, and I'm definitely looking forward to that.

"Sorry to call Mum out," he grinned, "but I know she'll be flooded with tears. I think it's definitely going to be a nice moment.

"Whether we admit it or not, I'm a mama's boy and sometimes you just need a cuddle from Mum. That stuff has been hard this year."

As for next week's test, he said: "It definitely helps give the team some kind of valuable information and feedback. Us drivers will learn a bit, but a lot of it is data-driven.

"It will give some feedback which will contribute, but a lot of it is for the engineers and aerodynamicists to see the effect of the bigger wheels and how that affects aero as well. That is probably an important one."