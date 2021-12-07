McLaren to run 'bespoke' livery at season finale

McLaren Racing and partner BAT's brand Vuse have unveiled a bespoke livery designed by UAE-based artist Rabab Tantawy as part of the Driven by Change campaign for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Driven by Change gives emerging creatives a platform to showcase their work to a global audience through motorsport. The campaign strives to champion up-and-coming artists, aged over 25, who may not receive the visibility or representation they deserve. This is a part of Vuse's ongoing commitment to offer unique platforms to spotlight up-and-coming talent.

Inspired by her passion for art and representing togetherness, Tantawy's artwork was conceived in collaboration with automotive media designer Davide Virdis, and will be represented on the McLaren MCL35M race cars driven by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo throughout the entire 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend.

Tantawy's design features her distinctive Nubian Series blended with the team's iconic papaya and blue colourway, and marks the first time a female artist from the Middle East has designed a bespoke Formula 1 livery.

The livery will be premiered at a private media event hosted by McLaren Racing and Vuse at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday 7 December at 20:00 UAE local time.

"We are excited to bring the art and motorsport worlds together in a ground-breaking way, by sporting Rabab Tantawy's artwork on our race cars at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix," said Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing, Claire Cronin. "Together with Vuse, Driven by Change is a unique opportunity to use our global stage to support rising talent, giving undiscovered creatives the platform they deserve.

"Rabab's art is inspiring, and we are proud to take her papaya-influenced creation racing this weekend."

"We have bold ambitions to shift the paradigm with our partnership with McLaren Racing by providing support and opportunities for talent as we further champion the diversity of people and skills in the creative world," said John Beasley, Group Head of Brand Building, BAT. "Rabab has been an incredible talent to work with for the launch of the programme, with her passion for diversity and togetherness, and artistic skill set to transform the track in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to working with Rabab further as she helps us continue to influence change in not only motorsport, but the creative industry as a whole."

Who else preferred the Monaco Grand Prix Gulf livery?