F1 renews Barcelona contract

Formula One Management has announced that F1 will continue at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya until 2026.

"We want to thank the promoter and the authorities for their engagement and support and look forward to continuing to build our relationship in the years ahead," said FOM in a brief statement.

As part of the new agreement, improvements to the track and facilities will be made ahead of the 2022 race - scheduled for 22nd May - including upgrades and improvements towards the circuit's ambitious sustainability plans.

"We are delighted to announce this deal with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya," said Stefano Domenicali. "I want to thank to promoter and the authorities for their enthusiasm and commitment to keeping Formula 1 in Barcelona, with improvements that will be made to the track and facilities, and continuing our long history together.

"The teams and drivers always look forward to racing at the circuit and visiting Barcelona, and the Spanish fans will continue to see their national heroes, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz up close."

"We welcome the renewal of this contract, which includes a mutual commitment clause to help us turn Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya into a model and world benchmark of sustainability applied to this type of facilities," said Roger Torrent, Catalan Minister of Business and Labour, and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya President. "We want the circuit to become an exponent of the green transformation and the adaptation of infrastructures to the demands of the climate emergency."

Though it has yet to be confirmed, it is understood that pre-season testing will get underway at Barcelona on 21 February, before heading to Bahrain in early March.