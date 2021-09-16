Who Goes Where 2022

Site logo

16/09/2021

With Aston Martin retaining Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel for 2022, the only teams still to confirm their line-ups are Haas and Alfa Romeo.

While Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher both have contracts for next season, while the Russian is almost certain to be retained courtesy of the money his Father's company is pumping into the team, one has to wonder if the German youngster can really stand another season like 2021… be it the lack of competitiveness of the American team or the crash-happy antics of his teammate.

With his Ferrari connections, Schumacher must be in contention for the second seat at Alfa Romeo alongside Valtteri Bottas, however the Swiss/Italian team is being linked with Chinese racer, Guanyu Zhou.

In the same way that the sport's owners want an American on the grid, the sport is also aware of the (financial) impact the recruitment of a Chinese driver would have.

Fellow F2 racers, Australia's Oscar Piastri, who currently leads the championship, and Russia's Robert Shwartzman, currently third, have both been linked with the seat, as has Callum Ilott, but are playing down their chances.

Driver Nat Team Comment
Hamilton GBR Mercedes Confirmed
Russell GBR Mercedes Confirmed
Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Confirmed
Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Confirmed
Ricciardo AUS McLaren-Mercedes Confirmed
Norris GBR McLaren-Mercedes Confirmed
Vettel GER Aston Martin-Mercedes Confirmed
Stroll CAN Aston Martin-Mercedes Confirmed
Alonso ESP Alpine-Renault Confirmed
Ocon FRA Alpine-Renault Confirmed
Sainz ESP Ferrari Confirmed
Leclerc MON Ferrari Confirmed
Gasly FRA AlphaTauri-Red Bull Confirmed
Tsunoda JAP AlphaTauri-Bull Confirmed
Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari Confirmed
Zhou CHI Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari Possible
Ilott GBR Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari Possible
Schumacher GER Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari Possible
Piastri AUS Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari Possible
Shwartzman RUS Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari Possible
Giovinazzi ITA Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari Possible
Mazepin RUS Haas-Ferrari Has Contract
Schumacher GER Haas-Ferrari Has Contract
Albon GBR Williams-Mercedes Confirmed
Latifi CAN Williams-Mercedes Confirmed

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Editor, 4 minutes ago

"@ Mad Matt

We Race As One ;-)"

Rating: Neutral (0)

2. Posted by Mad Matt, 12 minutes ago

"Your nationality column may need some work :-)"

Rating: Neutral (0)

