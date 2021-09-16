Who Goes Where 2022

With Aston Martin retaining Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel for 2022, the only teams still to confirm their line-ups are Haas and Alfa Romeo.

While Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher both have contracts for next season, while the Russian is almost certain to be retained courtesy of the money his Father's company is pumping into the team, one has to wonder if the German youngster can really stand another season like 2021… be it the lack of competitiveness of the American team or the crash-happy antics of his teammate.

With his Ferrari connections, Schumacher must be in contention for the second seat at Alfa Romeo alongside Valtteri Bottas, however the Swiss/Italian team is being linked with Chinese racer, Guanyu Zhou.

In the same way that the sport's owners want an American on the grid, the sport is also aware of the (financial) impact the recruitment of a Chinese driver would have.

Fellow F2 racers, Australia's Oscar Piastri, who currently leads the championship, and Russia's Robert Shwartzman, currently third, have both been linked with the seat, as has Callum Ilott, but are playing down their chances.