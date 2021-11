Brazil GP: Race team notes - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN produced a battling display in the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Kimi Raikkonen finishing 12th after starting from the pit lane and Antonio Giovinazzi following him home in 14th. The result brings the team no points, but the pace and the fighting shown on track, with numerous battles against our rivals, demonstrates the team continues to be in the tussle for top ten finishes on Sunday.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "Independently from our own result, the Brazilian Grand Prix was an absolute thriller and a great advertising for our sport. Starting in P13 with Antonio and from the pit lane with Kimi, after we had chosen to swap some components of his car after yesterday's sprint, we knew we would have our work cut out to be in the points. Still, we put up a good fight, with a decent number of battles and we ran as good a race as we could, with good stops and good pace. In the end, crossing the line in P12 and P14 was as much as we could do in the circumstances. Even if we didn't get points, we have shown to be in the fight for the top ten and we can hope to continue aiming for points in the final three races of the year, starting next Sunday in Qatar."

Kimi Raikkonen: "The car felt quite nice today, a lot better than at any other time in the weekend: we changed a few things, so we started from the pitlane, but we were able to produce a good recovery drive. We made up eight places, which was probably the most we could do today, but we need points for the championship and we didn't get them. So, all in all, it was the right decision, but we fell a bit short. The positive is that we had the same good feeling with the car we had in the last few races, so hopefully we can keep this form in the final three rounds and have some good results."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "The first part of the race wasn't bad, I had good pace and could be in the battle just outside the top ten. We stopped for the first time and then got stuck behind Stroll and Russell, then we pitted again but ended up behind Russell again. We all know how difficult it is to pass here and once we were in that position, there wasn't much I could do. Not the Sunday I expected, but hopefully we can have a better one next week."