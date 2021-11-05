Hamilton and Raikkonen given reprimands

As expected, Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen have been given reprimands for failing to follow the race director's instructions.

In both cases, the drivers left the track on the left hand-side between turns 1 and 2 and re-joined the track between turns 2 and 3, rather than re-joining by driving to the left-hand side of the bollard at turn 3.

Whilst noting the drivers' comments in relation to track conditions and their attempts to steer to the left after leaving the track, the stewards considered this to be a failure to follow the race director's instructions.

Consequently, both were given reprimands, their first of the season.