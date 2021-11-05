Site logo

Mexican GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

05/11/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:18.341 122.899 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.417 0.076
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.464 0.123
4 Perez Red Bull 1:18.610 0.269
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:18.985 0.644
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:19.463 1.122
7 Alonso Alpine 1:19.656 1.315
8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.667 1.326
9 Ocon Alpine 1:19.759 1.418
10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:19.858 1.517
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:20.011 1.670
12 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:20.026 1.685
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.030 1.689
14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:20.273 1.932
15 Norris McLaren 1:20.301 1.960
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:20.344 2.003
17 Russell Williams 1:20.517 2.176
18 Latifi Williams 1:21.580 3.239
19 Schumacher Haas 1:22.144 3.803
20 Mazepin Haas 1:22.819 4.478

