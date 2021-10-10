Site logo

Turkish GP: Result

NEWS STORY
10/10/2021

Result of the Rolex Turkish Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
       
1 Bottas Mercedes 58 1h 31:04.103
2 Verstappen Red Bull 58 + 0.14.584
3 Perez Red Bull 58 + 0.33.471
4 Leclerc Ferrari 58 + 0.37.814
5 Hamilton Mercedes 58 + 0.41.812
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 58 + 0.44.292
7 Norris McLaren 58 + 0.47.213
8 Sainz Ferrari 58 + 0.51.526
9 Stroll Aston Martin 58 + 1.22.018
10 Ocon Alpine 57 + 1 Lap
11 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 57 + 1 Lap
12 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 57 + 1 Lap
13 Ricciardo McLaren 57 + 1 Lap
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 57 + 1 Lap
15 Russell Williams 57 + 1 Lap
16 Alonso Alpine 57 + 1 Lap
17 Latifi Williams 57 + 1 Lap
18 Vettel Aston Martin 57 + 1 Lap
19 Schumacher Haas 56 + 2 Laps
20 Mazepin Haas 56 + 2 Laps

Fastest Lap: Bottas (Mercedes) 1:30.432 (Lap 58)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms