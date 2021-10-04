F1 aiming for Sprints at one-third of races in 2022

Stefano Domenicali has revealed that the sport is hoping to run Sprint events at one-third of next year's 23 Grands Prix.

Currently under trial following its use at Silverstone and Monza, the Sprint format will be used again in Brazil before F1 bosses talk to the teams and the FIA about plans for its use moving forward.

Thus far, reception to the format has been mixed, and while a couple of team bosses have joined Ross Brawn and the media is lauding the format, drivers and fans remain unconvinced.

While both the Silverstone and Monza races proved controversial this had little to do with the Sprints, indeed the only positive thing to emerge from the qualifying and Sprint 'races' was the freedom for drivers to choose their starting tyre compounds for the Grands Prix.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, according to F! boss, Stefano Domenicali, it would appear that rubber stamping the Sprint format is a mere formality with organisers planning to host the events at a third of next year's Grands Prix.

"We said at the beginning of the year there would be three tests this year to make sure we have the right plan for the future," he said. "The vast majority of the comments we received were super positive.

"Promoters are super happy because there is something new and important on Friday and Saturday and Sunday," he added.

"We are receiving this positive feedback therefore we need to know next year we have a great plan where we will consider also the points highlighted by people who did not like this format. Generally speaking it has been an incredible success.

"I can say we will not go everywhere with the Sprint format," he continued. "It is something we want to keep for one third of the races more or less and to connect with a certain different way of giving rewards and points and to connect with specific circuits that as you know would make the difference.

"So there is a lot of food for thought. We will involve all the stakeholders: broadcasters, drivers, teams, promoters and fans. We won't forget our role is to take the right decision and to consider all the points and points of view of everyone."

Referring to the planned 23-date schedule, which sees a second American event, he said: "I can anticipate that, for sure, the calendar will be done with 23 races.

"Of course we will be very respectful towards the COVID regulations issued around the world from the different governments. But that is our aim that F1 can give this sign of hope and to go to normal things to enjoy.

"The idea is to make sure there is the right rhythm to the calendar," he continued. "There are, of course, considerations related to periods to make sure logistically the flow has to be right.

"One thing I can tell you, without discovering too many things is that next year the season will start in the middle of March and will finish in the middle of November."

