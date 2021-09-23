Miami Grand Prix confirmed for 8 May

Organisers in South Florida have confirmed that the inaugural Miami Grand Prix will be held on 8 May next year.

"We've worked hard to create a track with great racing and a venue with unparalleled fan experiences," said Tom Garfinkel, Miami Grand Prix Managing Partner. "There has been tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for this event, and we're happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it."

Construction of the Miami International Autodrome within the Hard Rock Stadium campus has continued since the laying of super-smooth racing asphalt was completed.

In the coming weeks, the innovative range of ticketing and hospitality options available to savour the occasion will be unveiled in what organizers believe will be another new landmark for F1 and Miami.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the Formula 1 community and the sport's fan-base worldwide are going to be amazed by what they see next May," said Miami Grand Prix CEO, Richard Cregan.

"The circuit construction is progressing in line with expectations, and now that we have our date confirmed with Formula 1, we can rapidly follow up with revealing more of the detail of the experience that will be enjoyed at the trackside which will make this a truly stand-out addition to the calendar.

"This location is already well known for creating unforgettable experiences for events like the Super Bowl and Miami Open. We look forward to embracing an entirely new global sporting occasion."