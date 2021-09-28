Teams support Friday outings for young drivers

New regulation that will make it mandatory for teams to run young drivers in Friday practice next season appears to have the agreement of the team bosses.

As other disciplines reach their conclusions and their champions decided, despite the so-called success ladder there is no room on the F1 grid.

Indeed, with all but one seat spoken for the 19 confirmed drivers on the 2022 are all carried over from this season.

To further complicate the issue, the existing limits on testing which already restrict new talent from taking part will be exacerbated next season in view of the massive overhaul of the rules which will mean the regular drivers getting as much mileage as possible.

In a bid to help some of the new talent break through, F1 is aiming to make it mandatory that all teams run a young driver in selected Friday practice sessions next season.

Seemingly, the teams are in agreement.

"We are fully supportive of the sporting regulations which are in place next year, that we have to do mandatory two free practice sessions with young drivers during race weekends," says Andreas Seidl.

"In addition to the young driver testing we have post-season," he continues, "because it's just difficult nowadays to get seating time for these young guys coming out of the junior categories. Therefore it's also our responsibility to provide that seating time and moving forward we would also be supportive in order to provide even more.

"What is good," he adds, "is if it's mandatory for all teams, because then it is fair from the sporting perspective so I like that."

"You mustn't have any grand prix experience," adds Toto Wolff, "so like Andreas said we need to give young drivers the opportunity to have a little bit more stress during the race weekend, have a comparison against the other guy in the garage, work with the team, and I very much welcome the regulations for next year."

"Red Bull we do a huge amount to give youth a chance," adds Christian Horner, "and I think that applies not just to the drivers.

"It's a good thing, anything that gives young drivers an opportunity to get some time.

"You hope that it's based on merit rather than finance available, but I think it's a positive thing to ensure that young drivers are getting a chance."