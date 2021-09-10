Site logo

Italian GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
10/09/2021

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Gran Premio d'italia Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:19.555 162.893 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.951 0.396
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.966 0.411
4 Norris McLaren 1:19.989 0.434
5 Ricciardo McLaren 1:19.995 0.440
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:20.260 0.705
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:20.462 0.907
8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.510 0.955
9 Perez Red Bull 1:20.611 1.056
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:20.808 1.253
11 Vettel Aston Martin 1:20.913
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.020
13 Alonso Alpine 1:21.069
14 Ocon Alpine 1:21.103
15 Russell Williams 1:21.392
16 Latifi Williams 1:21.925
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:21.973
18 Schumacher Haas 1:22.248
19 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:22.530
20 Mazepin Haas 1:22.716

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms