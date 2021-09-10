Site logo

Italian GP: Friday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
10/09/2021

Times from today's free practice session for the Heineken Gran Premio d'italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.926 160.133 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.378 0.452
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:21.451 0.525
4 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.676 0.750
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:21.719 0.793
6 Vettel Aston Martin 1:21.824 0.898
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:21.914 0.988
8 Alonso Alpine 1:21.926 1.000
9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:22.003 1.077
10 Perez Red Bull 1:22.039 1.113
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:22.102 1.176
12 Norris McLaren 1:22.103 1.177
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:22.270 1.344
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:22.530 1.604
15 Ocon Alpine 1:22.534 1.608
16 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:23.009 2.083
17 Russell Williams 1:23.092 2.166
18 Latifi Williams 1:23.442 2.516
19 Mazepin Haas 1:23.445 2.519
20 Schumacher Haas 1:23.551 2.625

