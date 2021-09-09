Italian GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Heineken Gran Premio d'italia weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Hamilton Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Bottas Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Verstappen Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Perez Red Bull 4 4 4 4 4 4 6 Ricciardo McLaren 3 3 3 2 2 2 3 Norris McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Stroll Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Vettel Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Alonso Alpine 3 3 3 3 2 2 7 Ocon Alpine 3 3 3 3 2 2 8 Leclerc Ferrari 3 3 3 2 2 2 5 Sainz Ferrari 3 3 3 2 2 2 6 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 3 3 3 3 3 3 5 Gasly Alpha Tauri 3 3 3 3 2 2 6 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 3 3 3 2 2 2 5 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 3 3 3 2 2 2 5 Mazepin Haas 3 3 3 2 1 2 5 Schumacher Haas 3 3 3 2 2 2 5 Russell Williams 3 3 3 2 2 2 3 Latifi Williams 3 3 3 2 2 2 3