8th title "a tall order" this year admits Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton admits that it will be a "tall order" to win his eighth title this season.

Currently 32 points adrift of his title rival, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton is relying on updates from his team and the support of his beloved fans as he heads into his home race this weekend.

However, despite the fact that we are not yet half-way through the season, the Mercedes driver, who has won 3 races to Max Verstappen's 5, admits that winning an eighth title this year will be a tall order.

"It's what I dream of and am working towards," he told BBC's Radio 5 Live. "I am massively driven. But it's a tall order.

"Their performance has gone a little bit out of reach but we are working as hard as we can to close back up."

Silverstone comes off the back of a triple-header which saw Verstappen claim three straight wins, indeed Hamilton last stood atop the podium in Spain.

"When a challenge comes up, I face it head on," said the Briton. "I have never run away from a fight.

"When we entered this season and we saw the challenge we had on, it was like, 'Game on, love this, this is what we live for'. It has been exciting," he said.

However, once again he insists that the rule changes this year have impacted his team more so than any other.

"These rules have impacted us massively," he said. "We have had the engine scenario changed last year when we lost qualifying mode and then this new rule shift has hit us hardest.

"We are doing the best we can," he continued. "The cost cap has come in, which has made it even harder for development.

"All I know is that, whatever the outcome, there has been an immense amount of growth and I am going to be here for longer than this year. It is not going to be the end of the world if we don't but we are going to give everything to make sure that we do."

Check out our Thursday gallery from Silverstone, here.