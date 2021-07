Australian Grand Prix cancelled

Australia's round of the 2021 Formula One World Championship has been cancelled as minister admits that it would be almost impossible to establish the required quarantine facilities.

The Victoria State Government has confirmed the cancellation of both the Formula 1 Grand Prix in November and the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix which was due to take place in October.

"We regret to announce that the 2021 Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to restrictions and logistical challenges relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said organisers in a statement.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting travel complications and logistical restrictions mean it has not been possible to confirm the viability of the event at this time, and it will therefore not feature on the 2021 calendar."

Victorian Sports and Tourism Minister Martin Pakula admitted that it would be almost impossible to establish quarantine facilities for up to 1,600 associated with the F1 event.

"What made that more difficult is that quite legitimately - and I want to emphasise this - quite legitimately Formula One, and Moto GP required assurances and undertakings and guarantees this week about the conduct of those events," he said.

"With travel caps being halved, with us not yet being at a critical mass of Victorians and Australians who've got the jab, running big international events is very, very challenging," said Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

"We'll get to that point by the end of the year," he added, "(once) vaccines are here in sufficient numbers."

"While it is disappointing we won't be racing in Australia this season, we are confident we can deliver a 23 race season in 2021," said F1 in a brief statement, "and we have a number of options to take forward to replace the place left vacant by the Australian Grand Prix.

"We will be working through the details of those options in the coming weeks and will provide further updates once those discussions are concluded."

The event had already been rescheduled after the original March date was not possible due to the pandemic, sand this allowed organisers to carry out major changes to the Melbourne track aimed at improving the racing.

"For me personally, I can't wait to have the chance to race at home again," said Daniel Ricciardo, according to The Age, "and it'll be even sweeter when we do because it's been so long. Fingers crossed things can change for 2022 and we get to see the awesome fans at Albert Park again and put on a good show for them.

"I normally smile," he added, "but it's hard. I'm really gutted we're not going back home to Oz this year.

"I'm not coming home, for the others it's not their home, but I know everyone enjoys the Australian Grand Prix and coming to Melbourne. The main thing is that everyone keeps their chin up, everyone stays well and stays healthy."

Today's news marks the second successive year that the race has been cancelled.