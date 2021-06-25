Turkey returns to the 2021 schedule

F1 has confirmed that the sport will return to Turkey this year following the news that the Singapore Grand Prix cannot go ahead as planned.

Earlier this season the Turkish Grand Prix was removed from the calendar due to international travel restrictions but it was made clear that the promoter had requested the potential to re-join the calendar later in the season if possible.

After discussions with other promoters Formula One Management is confident that the sport will be able to travel to Turkey under the sport's strict safety protocols.

The event will take place on the weekend of 1 - 3 October.

The Formula 1 community will continue to travel this season with stringent safety measures that have allowed the sport to travel safely. So far over 44,000 tests have been conducted with 27 positive cases, a rate of 0.06%, with most coming during the earlier part of the season.

Alongside this a significant proportion of the F1 community has been vaccinated already and consequently FOM is confident that all will have had the opportunity to do so by the end of the summer.

"We are delighted to be coming back to Turkey to Intercity Istanbul Park circuit," said Stefano Domenicali. "We hope to see another fantastic race again in one of the best tracks in the world. We want to thank the Intercity Istanbul Park management and Mr. Vural Ak for his personal efforts to make this event to happen.

"We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix. We have had very good conversations with all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period."