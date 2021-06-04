Singapore Grand Prix cancelled

As expected, due to the ongoing uncertainty over the pandemic, the Singapore Grand Prix has been cancelled.

Though neither FOM (Formula One Management) nor the event's promoters have yet to issue an official statement, a growing number of outlets are reporting that the race will not take place.

Determined to press ahead with its original 23-date schedule, F1 would only offer the briefest of comments in reaction to the increasing number of media reports, a spokesman saying insisting that: "We continue to work with all promoters during this fluid time and have plenty of options to adapt if needed".

Scheduled for 3 October as part of a triple-header comprising the Russian and Japanese events, there is talk that Turkey might be called upon to host a replacement race, though the event at Istanbul Park originally scheduled as a replacement for the Canadian Grand Prix was subsequently postponed.

In all honesty, a return to Singapore was never really on the cards, for the city state, which has some of the most stringent restrictions in place in terms of the pandemic, was never likely to take the added risk of allowing the F1 circus to jeopardise its citizens.

The news comes as officials in the Netherland confirm that all F1 personnel attending the Dutch Grand Prix in September must be fully vaccinated and able to provide proof.