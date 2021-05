F1 assessing situation as Turkey is placed on COVID travel red list

Formula One Management is assessing the situation following the news that Turkey has been placed on Britain's COVID red list.

The British government today announced those countries that UK citizens will be able to travel to from 17 May and not require quarantine on their return.

This green list comprises Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, though entry to Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei and the Faroe Islands is severely restricted.

At the same time it announced its red list, those countries from which returning travellers must stay in a quarantine hotel for eleven nights at a cost of £1,750.

The red list comprises, among others, Brazil, India, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Only last week it was announced that Turkey would replace Canada on this year's F1 calendar, the Montreal event cancelled for the second successive year.

Reacting to today's announcement from the government, an F1 spokesperson said: "We are aware of the announcement made by the UK government regarding travel restrictions for Turkey and are assessing the situation and will provide more details in the coming days."

While Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and also Australia also looking to be under threat, all will be keeping an eye on the India variant which has seen a 150% rise in cases in the last week and could become dominant by the end of June.

