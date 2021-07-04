Austrian GP: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "To win again at home at the Red Bull Ring is just incredible. I expected it to be good, but not this good, and the car was on rails. It was really nice to drive and the pace was incredible on both tyre compounds. I could push and also look after the tyres which is exactly how you want it to be and I could extend my gap lap after lap. Just like everyone else we learnt from last weekend and we optimised the car even more by improving the set-up. It's actually hard to put into words because it was so enjoyable to drive and the weekend was the best it could be, so let's hope we can carry on in the same way. It's a great reward for everyone in the Team and it was also very nice to have Honda represented on the podium by Tanabe. The fans were also incredible all weekend, so much orange in the grandstands and it's just great to see people back and enjoying Formula One at the track. There are of course a lot of difficult races coming up and Silverstone will be interesting with the Sprint Race to mix things up. But for now, I'm really happy with the way the whole race went and you don't often get this type of race, so we all have to enjoy it."

Sergio Perez: "I'm obviously not very happy with my race today. On the fourth lap I had the position and I out-braked Lando but he pushed me off the track which pretty much ended my race. As for the other incidents with Charles, I still have to review the situations and look at the incidents because I thought that I was ahead in both of them, especially the second one but it's hard to say right now. I braked as late as possible, we were in dirty air and we had very old tyres so I lost the rear on the second one into Turn 6. I'm very sorry for Charles and how I affected his race because that's not the way I like to race. I don't feel happy with myself for compromising the race for another driver. But I am very happy for Max and the rest of the Team, it was great that we could get more points today at our home race at the Red Bull Ring. We move on and I'm looking forward to the next race at Silverstone."

Christian Horner: "Max had another fantastic race today and a second victory at the Red Bull Ring is a great way for the Team to sign off the triple header. It was another impeccable drive from Max and he didn't put a wheel wrong. To achieve pole position, fastest lap, lead every lap and become the first driver to win all three races in a triple-header is just phenomenal and shows the calibre of driver he is and the effort the Team are putting in every single weekend. Checo was unlucky to have a racing incident with Lando, but for me that's hard racing, just like the similar incidents later in the race but he came back strong and we could all see how hungry he was to get a result. We've now won the last five races, a first for us in the hybrid era, but we cannot get complacent and need to keep that momentum going. There's a long way to go in this championship, we don't take anything for granted and we have to keep doing what we're doing, session by session, race by race. Silverstone will be a big challenge and it's been a Mercedes stronghold for the last seven years but there's going to be a big crowd there and we have brilliant fans, so I can't wait to put on another show for everyone who comes out to support us."