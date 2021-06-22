Styria & Austrian GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Lando Norris: "I'm really looking forward to going racing in Austria for the next two weeks. It's a special place as it's where I got my first podium in Formula 1. We had two strong back-to-back results in Austria last season, so I'm hoping we can have a similar two weekends this time out. We can't get ahead of ourselves as a lot of things are different from last year, like the car and tyres. We'll go into these two races with our heads down and take it one step at a time to try and have two results like we managed in France, but also working hard on improving our qualifying performance."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm looking forward to having another race on the bounce and a double in Austria. It could be a wet one – maybe even for both weekends. We could get two very different races, you never know. I think it's just a good opportunity for me to keep working on the car and myself. Hopefully, we can build on the performance we had in France and find some consistency we've been looking for. We'll try and get some more points for the team in Austria. It's close out there and every weekend counts, so we'll be pushing hard."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "After a well-executed race in France, we come away from the first race of the triple-header with crucial points for the Constructors' Championship. We now switch our focus to Austria as we prepare to go racing in the Styrian hills for the next two weekends.

"Two races back-to-back at the same track present an interesting challenge as we could have two very different races due to certain conditions such as the weather. So, it's important we treat every race as a single event with the same preparation despite it being the same track. As a team we must continue to work hard to maintain good reliability and remain on top of parts management during this intense period.

"The battle with our competitors remains closely-contested, with very little separating us. We need to be ready to maximise any opportunities that present themselves over the coming races. It's also important we stay focused and keep working on our performances in every session to increase our chances of qualifying in the best positions possible to then give us a fighting chance to score points. There's a lot to play for over the next two races and we'll keep pushing."

Red Bull Ring

Race laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.318km/2.683 miles

Total race distance: 306.452km/190.420 miles

Number of corners: 10 (seven right, three left)

Allocated tyre compounds:

Styrian Grand Prix: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4

Austrian Grand Prix: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5