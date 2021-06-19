French GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Tough quali, not really the position I was hoping for. I was aiming for just a little bit more, but we didn't quite have the pace. The next few cars were a few tenths ahead. I felt like I could've been one or two tenths better on my lap, but I don't think I could've been any more than one position higher. We weren't quite quick enough to battle them today, but I'm hoping tomorrow we can work on a few things and come back stronger. There's still a good chance for some points and that's what we're aiming for."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was positive that we got through to Q3 on the Medium tyre, that was definitely a target. My final lap felt good, and it felt like we had enough pace to be better than tenth. I'm a bit disappointed not to be a bit higher up the grid, but it is what it is. We're still searching for those extra few tenths over a single lap, so we'll try to make something happen tomorrow. All in all, I'm pretty happy with the performance. Everyone's fast right now and the times are so tight, so we'll work to keep finding pace."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "It was a difficult qualifying session for us today, with a few challenges along the way. It was good that we progressed into Q3 with both cars on Medium tyres, and in the final analysis, we have to acknowledge that qualifying in P8 and P10 is pretty much where the car has been so far this weekend, in terms of pace.

"On the positive side, it's pleasing to have both cars in Q3 again and our starting positions present us with a real chance to fight for good points tomorrow."

