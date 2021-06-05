Norris drops 3 grid places

Lando Norris has been given a three-place grid penalty for tomorrow's Azerbaijan Grand Prix for not observing the correct procedure when today's session was red-flagged.

The McLaren driver was just on the long start-finish-straight when red flags were displayed following Antonio Giovinazzi's crash.

Consequently, red lights were flashing on a panel on the left guardrail and on the car’s dashboard.

During the hearing Norris admitted to the stewards that he lifted the throttle, braked and was committed to and able to enter the pitlane.

However, at that moment he was not sure what to do and asked his team over the radio.

Although the team ordered him immediately to enter the pits, it was too late and he crossed the finish line one more time, a breach of Article 31.6 of the Sporting Regulations.

"The stewards assume that if a red flag is not respected during qualifying, a drop of 5 grid positions is appropriate," reads the stewards statement following the hearing.

"However, if you consider that the driver only had a very short time to react due to his position on the track, a drop of 3 grid positions is sufficient as an exception."

The penalty means that Norris, who qualified sixth will now start ninth.