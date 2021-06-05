Site logo

Azerbaijan GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
05/06/2021

Times from today's qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.218 132.671 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:41.450 0.232
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:41.563 0.345
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:41.565 0.347
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:41.576 0.358
6 Norris McLaren 1:41.747 0.529
7 Perez Red Bull 1:41.917 0.699
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:42.211 0.993
9 Alonso Alpine 1:42.327 1.109
10 Bottas Mercedes 1:42.659 1.441
11 Vettel Aston Martin 1:42.224
12 Ocon Alpine 1:42.273
13 Ricciardo McLaren 1:42.558
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:42.587
15 Russell Williams 1:42.758
16 Latifi Williams 1:43.128
17 Schumacher Haas 1:44.158
18 Mazepin Haas 1:44.238
19 Stroll Aston Martin No Time
20 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo No Time

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms