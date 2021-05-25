Stoker announces candidacy for FIA presidency

British barrister Graham Stoker has announced his candidacy to be the next President of the FIA, the governing body for motor sport and federation of the world's leading mobility organisations.

He will be joined in his leadership team by nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen - the most successful racing driver in sports car history - who is standing as candidate for Deputy President for Sport; Belgium's Thierry Willemarck, who is standing to continue as Deputy President for Mobility; and New Zealand's Brian Gibbons, who is standing to continue as President of the FIA Senate.

Stoker has been involved in motor sport governance for most of his career. After graduating as a driver from the Ian Taylor Racing School and the Winfield Elf Motor Racing School in France, he joined the Royal Automobile Club Motor Sports Association (now Motorsport UK) in 1985, going on to become the first Chairman of the Permanent Stewards to the British Touring Car Championship from 1995 to 2001.

He became joint President of the Motor Sports Association in 2001 when he was elected Chairman of the Motor Sports Council and ex officio Member of the Board. He joined the FIA that year when he was elected to the International Court of Appeal, and in 2004 in Rome he was elected to the FIA World Motor Sport Council as the Titular Member for the United Kingdom.

As FIA Deputy President for the last 12 years his role has been to lead the sport pillar of the FIA, developing motor sport worldwide and using it as a global platform to promote social responsibility and international development.

For his Presidential bid, Stoker and his team are standing under the campaign banner FIA for All, demonstrating that the FIA works for all individuals and organisations across sport and mobility worldwide - for Member clubs, for Sporting Championships, for Road Safety organisations, for Competitors and for Motorists.

"We stand for an FIA for All," said Stoker, "across sport and mobility, safety and sustainability, competition and trusted services. An all-inclusive FIA that welcomes and works for every motor sport competitor and road user worldwide regardless of race, nationality and gender.

"An FIA that faces future challenges and that plays an important role on the global stage.

"Our member clubs, both Mobility and Motor Sport, are at the heart of our 117-year-old Federation and it has always been our key priority to support and develop our clubs. But also to reach out to our motor sport stakeholders and supporters across the globe, our volunteers, competitors, teams, promoters, and our unique industry, as well as the great many motorists who rely on our services worldwide.

"I want the FIA and our Member Clubs to gain global influence across all aspects of sport, and mobility, emerging transport and energy trends.

"We will build on the outstanding work of President Jean Todt over the last 12 years and are proud to have been able to help introduce many new innovative programs and resources to support Members and have assisted the President in developing our Clubs and building the FIA into a strong, respected and influential international organisation.

"Our core belief is an FIA for All which will continue to strengthen our Federation - for our Members, our Sport and our Society."

The FIA Presidential election will take place in December this year and as it stands, the only other candidate to confirm his intention to stand is former rally driver Mohammed ben Sulayem.