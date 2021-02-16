Site logo

Gallery: McLaren completes filming day

NEWS STORY
16/02/2021

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo got their first taste of Mercedes power today when they took part in a filming day at Silverstone.

Just twelve hours after the Woking outfit's 2021 contender was revealed to the world, Norris and Ricciardo were on track at a soggy Silverstone as the team took advantage of the filming day rule.

Teams are allowed two filming days over the course of the season, with mileage limited to just 100 kilometres. Furthermore only promotional tyres are allowed.

Norris was first out in the new car, with teammate Ricciardo taking over in the afternoon.

"First of all, it's just nice to be back in a race car," Norris told Sky Sports. "It's nice to sit in the bit of machinery everyone has been working hard to put together. Hats off and big thanks to everyone in the team.

"It was nice," he added. "Wet and difficult conditions to get an initial feeling, but lovely to be back in a race car and pushing it to the limit.

"A little bit of oversteers and understeers in there, and that's what I like."

Check out our gallery, here.

