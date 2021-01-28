McLaren reveals launch date

McLaren is to launch its 2021 contender, the MCL35M, on Monday 15 February, a week before Alfa Romeo takes the wraps off the C41.

While the Alfa Romeo will be revealed at a special event in Warsaw, the wraps will come off the McLaren during an online broadcast.

Coming off the back of a strong season in 2020, which saw the Woking outfit finish third in the team standings, there is much anticipation surrounding the eight-time constructors' champions heading into the new season, what with Daniel Ricciardo joining the team and the all-conquering Mercedes power units replacing Renault.

Yesterday, the Woking team fired up the Mercedes engine for the first time, technical director, James Key having praised the German manufacturer for its assistance.

"The interaction with Mercedes has been fantastic," he told the F1 Nation podcast, "they've been extremely supportive, recognised the fact that we had short timescales. And we've worked with them very effectively over the past few months.

"I think we're where we'd expect to be with the maturity of the engine installation and the parts that we're already making," he added.