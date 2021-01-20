Site logo

Alfa Romeo to launch C41 in Warsaw

20/01/2021

The wraps will come off Alfa Romeo's 2021 contender, the C41, in Warsaw next month.

Sauber Motorsport, which operates and manages Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN's entry in the world championship, will unveil the team's C41 car in Warsaw on Monday, 22nd February.

The team will travel to Poland's capital, where some key operations of title partner ORLEN are located, to reveal its contender for the 2021 season and kick-start the new campaign in style. The exact time and venue of the unveiling will be announced closer to the date.

The team, which finished 8th in the final standings last season, has retained both Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for a third season.

