Kubica to race at Daytona

Danish team High Class Racing has confirmed its driver line-up for the Rolex 24 At Daytona, which takes place on January 30-31, will include Alfa Romeo test and reserve driver, Robert Kubica.

Its Oreca 07 Gibson LMP2 will be led by former Formula 1 driver and Canadian Grand Prix winner Robert Kubica, who is currently contracted by Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN as reserve driver.

Kubica will be joined by Austrian DTM-star Ferdinand Habsburg, who completes the line-up with High Class Racing regulars Anders Fjordbach and Dennis Andersen.

"I am grateful for the opportunity that High Class Racing has given me," said Kubica. "This is a new challenge and experience for me, as I have been focusing mainly on sprint races in the past. It will not be my first 24 hours race, as I also entered the one in Dubai a few years ago, but unfortunately we had to withdraw with technical issues.

"Endurance racing requires a different approach," he continued. "You are sharing the car with your teammates, with whom I am happy to enter this challenge, and I also look forward to reaching the finish line of this demanding race with them.

"The car is also new, as it is the first time I race an Oreca LMP2 car, but I hope for a smooth transition, even when sharing the driving time, so we can focus on our work and preparation for the race.



"Generally, I am very excited about the whole challenge, and I am looking forward to be working with the whole team."