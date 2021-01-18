Monaco organisers insist GP will go ahead

The organisers of the Monaco Grand Prix have dismissed speculation that this year's event will be cancelled, insisting that the iconic race will go ahead.

"Despite the latest rumours circulating on certain websites and social media, the ACM can confirm that the Monaco GP will take place from May 20th to 23rd, 2021," the Automobile Club de Monaco posted on twitter this afternoon.

"The ACM also confirms the Grand Prix Monaco Historique (April 23rd-25th 2021) and the Monaco EPrix (May 8th 2021)."

The post comes at a time there is continued uncertainty over the pandemic and consequently the proposed 23-date schedule, which only last week Stefano Domenicali, the sport's new boss, insisted will happen.

Monaco is one of several street circuits on the 2021 schedule and the pandemic means that there is natural concern over the likes of Monaco, Baku, Montreal and Melbourne especially if fans are to be allowed to attend.

In Monaco, in particular, this also means the erection of the various grandstands, work on which would usually get underway at the beginning of March.

Nonetheless, F1 insists there are no further changes to the schedule anticipated at this time, a spokesman saying: "We have set out the details of the revised 2021 calendar and there are no other changes.

"The suggestion street races will not take place is completely wrong," they added.

Last year, as late as 17 March, the ACM was insisting that the race would go ahead, even though it was 'shutting up shop' in terms of the club, its restaurant, boutique and ticket office.

Two days later, Formula One Management announced that the event had been postponed along with the Spanish and Dutch events. The following day it was officially announced that the 2020 event was cancelled.