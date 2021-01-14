Leclerc tests positive for COVID

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is the fifth driver to test positive for COVID, as the youngster remains in isolation.

"Hello guys, I hope you are all staying safe," wrote the Monegasque on social media this afternoon (Thursday). "I want to let you know that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am regularly checked according to my team's protocols.

"Unfortunately I learned that I have been in contact with a positive case and immediately went into self-isolation, notifying anyone I had contact with," he added.

"A subsequent test I took has come back positive. I am feeling ok and have mild symptoms.

"I will remain in isolation in my home in Monaco in compliance with the regulations set by the local health authorities."

Leclerc, is the fifth F1 driver to test positive for the virus, following both Racing Point drivers, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, last year, along with world champion Lewis Hamilton, and McLaren's Lando Norris earlier this month.