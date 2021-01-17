Brivio joins Alpine as Race Director

Alpine has announced that former Suzuki MotoGP team boss, Davide Brivio is the French team's new Race Director

His specific role and responsibilities will be announced in the coming weeks, said the French outfit which confirmed that he will report to the Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi.

Brivio joins Alpine with a wealth of experience and success following more than 20 years in the MotoGP World Championship, most recently sealing the World Championship crown for rider Joan Mir, and the Teams’ Championship title for his former team.

"We look forward to welcoming Davide as we start the next stage of our Formula 1 journey," said the team.

Today's announcement comers just over a week after Alpine announced that Cyril Abiteboul was leaving ahead of the outfit's official rebranding.

While it is anticipated that Marcin Budkowski will now be appointed team principal, Laurent Rossi has taken charge of Alpine cars, Sport, F1 and competition activities and will report directly to CEO, Luca de Meo.