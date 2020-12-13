Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
13/12/2020

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull UM NH
Bottas Mercedes UM NH
Hamilton Mercedes UM NH
Albon Red Bull US NH
Norris McLaren US NH
Sainz McLaren UM NH
Ricciardo Renault NH NM
Gasly AlphaTauri US NH
Ocon Renault NM NH
Stroll Racing Point US NH
Kvyat AlphaTauri US NH
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari UM NH
Vettel Ferrari NH NM
Russell Williams NM NH
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NM NH
Latifi Williams NM NH NM
Magnussen Haas NH NM
Fittipaldi Haas NM NH NM US
Perez Racing Point NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Yas Island, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms