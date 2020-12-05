Site logo

Sakhir GP: Saturday Free - Times

05/12/2020

Times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 0:54.064 146.593 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 0:54.270 0.206
3 Gasly AlphaTauri 0:54.427 0.363
4 Ocon Renault 0:54.453 0.389
5 Norris McLaren 0:54.606 0.542
6 Albon Red Bull 0:54.629 0.565
7 Russell Mercedes 0:54.664 0.600
8 Perez Racing Point 0:54.678 0.614
9 Stroll Racing Point 0:54.693 0.629
10 Sainz McLaren 0:54.720 0.656
11 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 0:54.845 0.781
12 Kvyat AlphaTauri 0:54.850 0.786
13 Leclerc Ferrari 0:54.854 0.790
14 Ricciardo Renault 0:54.857 0.793
15 Vettel Ferrari 0:54.858 0.794
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 0:55.171 1.107
17 Magnussen Haas 0:55.347 1.283
18 Latifi Williams 0:55.493 1.429
19 Fittipaldi Haas 0:55.666 1.602
20 Aitken Williams 0:55.670 1.606

