Sakhir GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
04/12/2020

Times from today's second free practice session for the Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 0:54.713 144.854 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 0:54.841 0.128
3 Perez Racing Point 0:54.866 0.153
4 Ocon Renault 0:54.940 0.227
5 Albon Red Bull 0:55.036 0.323
6 Kvyat AlphaTauri 0:55.068 0.355
7 Stroll Racing Point 0:55.104 0.391
8 Ricciardo Renault 0:55.124 0.411
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 0:55.133 0.420
10 Sainz McLaren 0:55.258 0.545
11 Bottas Mercedes 0:55.321 0.608
12 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 0:55.484 0.771
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 0:55.533 0.820
14 Magnussen Haas 0:55.738 1.025
15 Latifi Williams 0:55.784 1.071
16 Vettel Ferrari 0:55.830 1.117
17 Norris McLaren 0:56.031 1.318
18 Fittipaldi Haas 0:56.110 1.397
19 Aitken Williams 0:56.260 1.547
20 Leclerc Ferrari No Time

